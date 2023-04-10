Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial date set for Tyler man indicted in 2021 fatal crash

A pre-trial hearing was held on Monday for a man who was charged with a 2021 case of intoxicated manslaughter.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pre-trial hearing was held on Monday for a man who was charged with a 2021 case of intoxicated manslaughter.

Christopher Hardy, Jr., 28, of Tyler, was indicted by a grand jury in Dec. 2021 for crashing his car into another while intoxicated, killing a passenger, on Sept. 24, 2021.

In Judge Taylor Heaton’s court today, Hardy’s pre-trial hearing was held. No pre-trial issues were brought forward by either side, and the trial date was set for April 18.

