State of Texas puts Marion County Jail on non-compliant list

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has given the Marion County Jail a notice of non-compliance due to several infractions noted in a recent report.

According to the report issued on March 28, the jail’s infractions included failure to show that medications are distributed in accordance with written instructions from a physician, failure by jail staff to fill out screening forms for suicide and medical/mental/developmental impairments, failure to conduct observation checks of inmates placed in a restraint chair within a 30-minute window on multiple occasions, and failure on a routine basis to conduct face-to-face observations of inmates within a 30-minute window sometimes exceeding two hours and 27 minutes.

KLTV has reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

