State agency puts Rains County Jail on non-compliance list for lack of inspections

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has given the Rains County Jail a notice of non-compliance due to a lack of required inspections.

According to a report published on March 28, the jail has not been inspected by either a local fire official or a health authority since August 2021. Both inspections were, as of March, eight months overdue for said inspections.

KLTV has reached out to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.