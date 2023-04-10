Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State agency puts Rains County Jail on non-compliance list for lack of inspections

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has given the Rains County Jail a notice of non-compliance due to a lack of required inspections.

According to a report published on March 28, the jail has not been inspected by either a local fire official or a health authority since August 2021. Both inspections were, as of March, eight months overdue for said inspections.

KLTV has reached out to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

