Shelby County Jail placed on state non-compliance list for inmate observation violations

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has found that the Shelby County Jail has not properly conducted inmate observation duties.

According to a report published on March 20, the Shelby County Jail was found to exceed the required time limit between observation rounds by jail staff. The report states that jail staff are required to conduct observation rounds of inmates confined to their cell at least once every 30 minutes. However, it was found that jail staff routinely exceeded that 30 minute time limit between rounds.

Jail staff are also required to observe inmates once every 60 minutes, and in the case of inmates who are considered to be mentally ill, suicidal, are assaultive or exhibit “bizarre behavior,” once every 30 minutes. The report states that jail staff routinely exceeded the given time limits.

KTRE has reached out to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

