Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Property values in Gregg County expected to rise this year

Monday morning, Gregg County commissioners heard from the appraisal district about how property values may be up a little this year.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Monday morning, Gregg County commissioners heard from the appraisal district about how property values may be up a little this year.

The expected rise in property values is due in part to major projects that have been completed.

“Projects that took place, the navy gap is probably the one that leads the way in terms of its value,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said. “It’s on the value for quite a bit of money, and it’s now complete. Then there were some others that were in the construction period last year, that now they’re complete will go on the new value. New values are very important to the county becasue of the SB 2 Law.”

Judge Stoudt added that some of the residential values didn’t go up that much, compared to industrial values that went up somewhat more.

The final appraisal values will be known by the end of July.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Longview
2 taken to hospital after Longview crews respond to house fire
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
Vincente Zavaleta
Recent arrest ties Tyler man to sexual assaults dating back 20 years
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar

Latest News

Clarence Thomas ETX Connection
Justice Clarence Thomas' undisclosed luxury trips said to include billionaire’s East Texas ranch
Mineola Primary Overbudget
Mineola Primary Overbudget
Smith County Serial rapist Arrested
Recent arrest ties Tyler man to sexual assaults dating back 20 years
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Clarence Thomas' undisclosed luxury trips said to include billionaire’s East Texas ranch