Property values in Gregg County expected to rise this year

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Monday morning, Gregg County commissioners heard from the appraisal district about how property values may be up a little this year.

The expected rise in property values is due in part to major projects that have been completed.

“Projects that took place, the navy gap is probably the one that leads the way in terms of its value,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said. “It’s on the value for quite a bit of money, and it’s now complete. Then there were some others that were in the construction period last year, that now they’re complete will go on the new value. New values are very important to the county becasue of the SB 2 Law.”

Judge Stoudt added that some of the residential values didn’t go up that much, compared to industrial values that went up somewhat more.

The final appraisal values will be known by the end of July.

