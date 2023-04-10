Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out cool with temperatures in the 50s and mostly cloudy skies.  Clouds will break this afternoon, becoming partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the lower 70s.  Mostly sunny tomorrow and a tiny bit warmer.  Then, a few more clouds and a slight chance for rain midweek.  More sunshine by the end of the work week.  Temperatures warm into the lower 80s by Friday, before another cold front arrives late Saturday with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms and a slight cool down by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Longview
2 taken to hospital after Longview crews respond to house fire
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar
Power outage in Longview disables intersection lights
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

Latest News

Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 4-10-23
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 4-10-23
Easter Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Easter Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Easter Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips