East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out cool with temperatures in the 50s and mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will break this afternoon, becoming partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the lower 70s. Mostly sunny tomorrow and a tiny bit warmer. Then, a few more clouds and a slight chance for rain midweek. More sunshine by the end of the work week. Temperatures warm into the lower 80s by Friday, before another cold front arrives late Saturday with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms and a slight cool down by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.