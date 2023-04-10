Messina Hof preparing for 39th Annual Wine & Roses Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The countdown is on to Messina Hof’s 39th Annual Wine & Roses Festival. It’s a celebration of the blooming roses and the budding of the vines.

“This is the beginning of the new vintage of us, so this is like celebrating a birthday,” owner Karen Bonarrigo said.

May 5-7 will be packed with activities and events for the entire family. The festival will have wine and food experiences, live music, regional artwork, local vendors and more. It also features the famous grape-stomping competition.

“You get a chance to really explore the property, for those who have never seen Messina Hof,” Bonarrigo said. “It gives them a chance to be able to see the whole vineyard, everything it is that we do.”

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will be going to the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. Arts Council representatives will be on-site May 6 to collect donations and oversee the 33rd Annual Messina Hof Texas Artist Wine Label Competition voting.

Texas-based artists were invited to submit pieces inspired by the theme “Revitalization.”

“We’ve had a rough couple of years, and we want to be able to breathe new life into things and this is the perfect season to do that,” Bonarrigo said.

The top 10 artists’ work will be displayed throughout the weekend, and guests will be able to vote on their favorite one. The winner’s artwork will be displayed on a future Messina Hof wine label.

“Some have stayed in the portfolio for many, many years,” Bonarrigo said. “The very first art that won in ‘84 is still on our port bottle to this day.”

The one-of-a-kind labels can be seen on wines featured in the pairing experiences throughout the festival. One of the pairings is 90′s themed and will have popular foods from that decade like bagel bites and cosmic brownies.

“We want to have a little bit of nostalgia and be able to do something a little bit exciting,” Bonarrigo said.

To learn more about the Wine & Roses Festival and the different ticket packages, click here. Public events are May 5 and May 6, while the May 7 experience is exclusive to VIP members.

The festival will be held at the Bryan location at 4545 Old Reliance Road.

