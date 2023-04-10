Livingston woman arrested in connection with death of infant son

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Livingston woman has been arrested following the 2020 death of her infant child.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brittney Faith Dawson has been accused of injuring her infant son by failing to provide medical care after he was beaten by his father, Thomas Allen Janczak, 22, of Livingston, resulting in the child’s death.

According to a report by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, in November 2020, Polk County detectives received information that the infant was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands where doctors determined the severity of sustained injuries. The child was then transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston where 12 days later he died, apparently due to blunt force trauma.

Janczak was arrested in Sept. 2021, and was charged with capital murder of a person younger than 10 years of age. Dawson has been charged with injury of a child in the first degree.

Dawson was booked into the Polk County Jail on April 5, where she is being held on $50,000 total bonds.

