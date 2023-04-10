Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Improvements planned for Hugh Camp Memorial Park in Liberty City

The Gregg County Commissioners Court passed an agenda item Monday to begin improving Hugh Camp Memorial Park.
By Arthur Clayborn and Brittany Hunter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners Court passed an agenda item Monday to begin improving Hugh Camp Memorial Park.

Commissioner for Gregg County Precinct 3 Floyd Wingo said the park is a priority for the city.

“That is a county park, and it is of high importance,” Wingo said. “That’s the only park in Liberty City, and we enjoy having it there and taking care of it for the people to use.”

The public has expressed concern about the state of the park, and on Monday commissioners passed an agenda item to acquire 2,000 cubic yards of dirt from the Sabine School District. This is the first step in a larger project.

Wingo said they are also applying for a $150,000 grant to fund broader changes, which would include creating culverts, moving existing sprinkler and electrical systems, renovating a building in the park and adding new playground equipment.

“We would like to install culverts to make it where we can have more usable surface area in the park,” Wingo said. “That’s going to take a grant to get that done.” They plan to ask for a $150,000 grant, but Wingo said that number could go up depending on the price of materials.

The park is named after Hugh Camp, who was a commissioner in the 1960s, Wingo said. He and many others have personal memories of time spent in this community space.

“That is a priority of ours, and we are moving forward with it,” Wingo said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Longview
2 taken to hospital after Longview crews respond to house fire
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Power outage in Longview disables intersection lights

Latest News

Mineola ISD is over their bond budget in the first step of their campus improvement plan.
WebXtra: Mineola ISD superintendent explains why primary school project has gone over-budget
WebXtra: Mineola ISD superintendent explains why primary school project has gone over-budget
Upshur County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting minors
Upshur County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting minors
State Rep. Bryan Slaton retains criminal defense lawyer in possible ethics investigation
Shelby County DA talks truth in sentencing law
Shelby County Jail placed on state non-compliance list for inmate observation violations