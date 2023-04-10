Improvements planned for Hugh Camp Memorial Park in Liberty City

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners Court passed an agenda item Monday to begin improving Hugh Camp Memorial Park.

Commissioner for Gregg County Precinct 3 Floyd Wingo said the park is a priority for the city.

“That is a county park, and it is of high importance,” Wingo said. “That’s the only park in Liberty City, and we enjoy having it there and taking care of it for the people to use.”

The public has expressed concern about the state of the park, and on Monday commissioners passed an agenda item to acquire 2,000 cubic yards of dirt from the Sabine School District. This is the first step in a larger project.

Wingo said they are also applying for a $150,000 grant to fund broader changes, which would include creating culverts, moving existing sprinkler and electrical systems, renovating a building in the park and adding new playground equipment.

“We would like to install culverts to make it where we can have more usable surface area in the park,” Wingo said. “That’s going to take a grant to get that done.” They plan to ask for a $150,000 grant, but Wingo said that number could go up depending on the price of materials.

The park is named after Hugh Camp, who was a commissioner in the 1960s, Wingo said. He and many others have personal memories of time spent in this community space.

“That is a priority of ours, and we are moving forward with it,” Wingo said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.