Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

A Very Quiet Work Week Ahead. Few Showers Southern Areas On Wednesday
A Fairly Quiet Work Week Ahead. A few showers southern areas on Wed.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looks to be a fairly quiet work week here in East Texas. Pleasant Temperatures and only a small chance for showers on Wednesday over the southernmost sections of East Texas. A very slight chance exists as well late on Friday as we await a cold front on Saturday morning. Low temperatures are expected to hold in the 50s through Friday morning with highs in the 70s, Tuesday through Thursday, then in the lower 80s on Friday. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are possible on Saturday morning (40%) as the front moves through, then Very Pleasant Weather for Sunday and Monday of next week. The wind will stay fairly light through Thursday, then begin to pick up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the front moves through and high pressure builds into East Texas. Have a wonderful day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Longview
2 taken to hospital after Longview crews respond to house fire
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar
Power outage in Longview disables intersection lights
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

Latest News

A Very Nice Night Ahead as well as a good looking day for Tuesday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-10-23
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-10-23
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 4-10-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips