East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looks to be a fairly quiet work week here in East Texas. Pleasant Temperatures and only a small chance for showers on Wednesday over the southernmost sections of East Texas. A very slight chance exists as well late on Friday as we await a cold front on Saturday morning. Low temperatures are expected to hold in the 50s through Friday morning with highs in the 70s, Tuesday through Thursday, then in the lower 80s on Friday. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are possible on Saturday morning (40%) as the front moves through, then Very Pleasant Weather for Sunday and Monday of next week. The wind will stay fairly light through Thursday, then begin to pick up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the front moves through and high pressure builds into East Texas. Have a wonderful day.

