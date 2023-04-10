Dive team searching for body in possible drowning near Eustace

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are searching for one person who fell out of a boat but didn’t make it to shore Sunday evening.

Two people were canoeing at a ranch with a private lake near Eustace on Sunday when their boat tipped over, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. One person made it to shore, but the other didn’t; neither had permission to be on the property, Hillhouse said.

Game wardens have a dive team searching the lake Monday, and updates will be provided as information becomes available.

