Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy

A bear in Windsor, Connecticut, gets into Easter eggs laid out in a yard. (Source: Jennifer Lopez/WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Easter egg hunts in Connecticut are … different.

While most people nationwide probably enjoyed their egg hunts without wildlife interruption, several Connecticut residents told WFSB that bears became part of the game, rooting through plastic eggs and eating the candy inside.

One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear opening the eggs and eating the candy.

“Look who’s coming to eat the eggs!” she says on camera.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said that giving bears easy access to food can become a bad habit, leading to the animals becoming habituated, comfortable and unafraid of people.

DEEP said it’s critically important to minimize enticing bears with food in any way, as human-bear conflicts continue to rise. In 2022 in Connecticut, bears entered people’s homes 67 times, surpassing the previous yearly record of 45, and sharply increasing from seven years ago when bears entered homes less than 10 times annually.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Longview
2 taken to hospital after Longview crews respond to house fire
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar
Power outage in Longview disables intersection lights
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

Latest News

Hugh Camp Memorial Park
Improvements planned for Hugh Camp Memorial Park in Liberty City
The Gregg County Commissioners Court passed an agenda item Monday to begin improving Hugh Camp...
Improvements planned for Hugh Camp Memorial Park in Liberty City
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
LIVE: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead, police say
The Department of Defense seal is seen on a lectern before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force...
Pentagon: Leaked documents a ‘very serious’ risk to security
Generic prison bars graphic.
State agency puts Rains County Jail on non-compliance list for lack of inspections