Annual Hoops for Autism all star game held in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 5th annual Hoops for Autism brought more people out than ever and it served as a reminder that we all have to pitch in to help others.

Autism awareness month is longer than a month for families with a known relative with autism. Christy Caviness and Dee Lewis, co-founders of Hoops for Autism, thought of the annual fundraising event as a way to bring awareness to the cause through sports.

“You got a lot great talent here... everything we raise we give back to help families out so to see this many people in the gym on a Saturday night a lot of greatness, and be like that for East Texas”.

Supporters of the event come from all over and include local businesses.

“One thing about East Texas that makes it unique is people around here are always interested in gather around folks for a very good cause. Autism is just one of those things, it’s just a great illustration of that,” said Steven Holland from the Star Foundation.

