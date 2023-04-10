Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Annual Hoops for Autism all star game held in Tyler

By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 5th annual Hoops for Autism brought more people out than ever and it served as a reminder that we all have to pitch in to help others.

Autism awareness month is longer than a month for families with a known relative with autism. Christy Caviness and Dee Lewis, co-founders of Hoops for Autism, thought of the annual fundraising event as a way to bring awareness to the cause through sports.

“You got a lot great talent here... everything we raise we give back to help families out so to see this many people in the gym on a Saturday night a lot of greatness, and be like that for East Texas”.

Supporters of the event come from all over and include local businesses.

“One thing about East Texas that makes it unique is people around here are always interested in gather around folks for a very good cause. Autism is just one of those things, it’s just a great illustration of that,” said Steven Holland from the Star Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Longview
2 taken to hospital after Longview crews respond to house fire
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar
Power outage in Longview disables intersection lights
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

Latest News

PALESTINE VS JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL SOCCER
Palestine wins 3-2 over Jacksonville, advances
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters
At Longview’s Lear Park, Miracle League Baseball got underway.
Longview’s Miracle League baseball receives donation