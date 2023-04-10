3rd suspect in Tyler apartment parking lot shootings turns self in

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A third person suspected of involvement in the killing of two Athens teens in a Tyler apartment complex parking lot shooting has turned himself in.

Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, Lakimbrick Horn, 19, of Tyler turned himself in Monday and has since been booked into the Smith County Jail. Horn has been charged with capital murder and possession of marijuana with a collective bond of $1,250,000.

Horn is now the second suspect accused of capital murder and the third suspect total for alleged involvement in a shooting that killed Donovan Travis Dodd, 19, and Ladarius Jackson, 17, in the parking lot of Royal Crest Apartments in Tyler on the night of Thursday, March 23.

Aaron Johnson, 20, of Tyler, was attempting to trade an AR-15 rifle in exchange for a Springfield XD 9mm pistol and $400. Johnson is accused of shooting Dodd and Jackson when they refused to hand over the money. Nicholas Hudson, 18, of Malakoff, is accused of setting up Johnson to be robbed by Dodd and Jackson.

It is believed that Horn played a role in setting up the exchange with the intent to rob Johnson.

Previous reporting:

Tyler police ID 3rd suspect in apartment complex shooting death

Tyler police arrest two in connection with apartment complex deaths

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.