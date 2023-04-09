Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Power outage in Longview disables intersection lights

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have said a power outage is affecting businesses and residents south of Highway 80.

Multiple intersections are without power and are either being manned by officers or are functioning with stop signs, authorities said. If you approach an intersection that isn’t working, police ask that you slow down and stop before crossing, treating it like a four-way stop.

SWEPCO is aware of the problem and is actively working to correct the issue, police said.

