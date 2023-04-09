Pittsburg ISD school board calls for $88 million bond election

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - Changes may be coming to Pittsburg ISD. The school board has called for a bond election in the amount of over 88 million dollars.

The proposal addresses the needs of the entire district.

Pittsburg ISD Superintendent Terry Waldrep said, “Part of this is putting together a long-range plan, not just a plan for the next five, ten years. We’re trying to put a plan together for the next 30 to 40 years. I think this will put us on the right track and give us a good start to being able to do that for years to come.”

If approved by voters, a new high school campus would be built. Waldrep said the current building is more than 50 years old. He said parking is also a concern.

“Our school is kind of landlocked in on this corner, and over time what’s happened is we don’t really have a dedicated visitors’ parking area or a parent/student drop-off/pick-up. And, part of the facilities committee looking at it was remodeling would not address that issue.”

The junior high campus would also get a new cafeteria to allow for more room during lunch periods.

“This area would be converted into classrooms and to a dedicated life skills unit and some extra restrooms for our junior high, and the new cafeteria would be built on the backside.”

A new sixth grade wing would be added to the junior high campus to alleviate space constraints at the intermediate campus.

They would also build a road that connects the primary, junior high and high school campuses.

“That way our bus routes will be safely off any of the major roads, so as far as dropping students off and picking students up.”

Plus, a new gym would be added onto the intermediate campus, as they currently use the gym on the elementary campus.

If approved by voters, the projected tax increase would be $27.68 for an average home value of $172,000. Election day is May 6.

