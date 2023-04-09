Marvin Methodist Church holds Easter service at Bergfeld Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Marvin Methodist Church held their easter service at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park Sunday morning.

The service started off with a butterfly release that symbolized the resurrection. Then, their worship band played, followed by the sermon.

Pastor Marc Donaldson said the change in Sunday’s location came from wanting to bring Easter to the community.

“We have a beautiful facility that we worship in, but to worship in God’s creation and to enjoy the community, I know, we know, we are a part of something bigger than ourselves, and so just to offer that in the spirit of unity for those who don’t have a church or for those who want to come and do things differently as well in light of the day.”

The Easter celebration marks the end of holy week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.