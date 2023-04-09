2 taken to hospital after Longview crews respond to house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview authorities responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

The report of a structure fire came in at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday, the Longview Fire Department said.

Four people were evaluated for smoke inhalation by paramedics at the scene, and two were taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to the department.

No further information is available about their condition at this time.

Structure fire in Longview (Longview Fire Department)

