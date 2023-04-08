Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Clearing skies today, highs around 70-degrees.
Clearing skies today, highs around 70-degrees.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cloudy and cool start to our Saturday with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Over the next couple of hours we’ll see clearing skies, with mostly sunny conditions expected this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

For this evening, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, temperatures cooling into the low 60s. Easter Sunday will start off with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog, but unfortunately clouds will increase through the morning. We’ll hold onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon. As for temperatures, morning lows will be in the 50s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see a chance for rain return to the forecast on Monday. Temperatures will continue their warming trend through the week, highs around 80-degrees forecast by Thursday. Other than Monday (and maybe Tuesday), next week looks dry - I doubt many will complain about that after the week we just had. Have a great Saturday and a blessed Easter Weekend.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022.
Family demands justice for 3 girls found strangled in Cass County pond last year
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Authorities find missing Centralia woman in a bed inside an abandoned house
For nearly 20 years, David Ballinger has donned a crown of thorns and carried a 70-pound cross...
Longview native upholds Good Friday cross-carrying tradition

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-8-23
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips