Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After several days of gray skies and nearly nonstop showers and thundershowers, it sure was nice seeing the sun today! Temperatures this afternoon were nice and comfortable as well ranging in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clouds will be on the increase once again late tonight, so expect a muggy and partly-mostly cloudy start for our Easter Sunday. Temperatures will sit in the lower 50s to start out the day, but will warm back into the lower 70s for most thanks to a fair mix of sun and clouds during the heat of the day! Now the skies may be dry tomorrow, but keep in mind that most lawns will still likely be somewhat wet and muddy early tomorrow morning, so you might want to wait a bit later in the day for any outdoor egg hunts if you want to avoid the muddy shoes and wet painted eggs/hands. The first few days of the next work week look pleasant and mostly dry, although a few showers will be possible on both Monday and Tuesday. Easterly winds dominate over most of next week, meaning it’ll be a slow race to warm up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We’ll likely finally see our first 80 degree day either Thursday or Friday once southeasterly winds finally return. Keep an eye on the forecast for next weekend if you have any outdoor plans as a few showers and thunderstorms look to be on the table. We’ll be watching!

