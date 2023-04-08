Palestine freshman saves the day

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine beat Celina 1-0 in the regional semi-final on Friday. Now, they’ll play Jacksonville, who beat them back in February.

Palestine, behind the defensive maneuvering of freshman Justus Musil, took down Celina 1-0. Wildcats Soccer Coach John Absalom is proud of how his squad stayed strong against Celina.

“Man, awesome,” Absalom said. “We talk about switching the point of attack over and over, and I told my two DMs (and one of them was 15, my scorer), you get the ball, you got a great leg, take a shot. And, he took it, it was beautiful, a right upper 90. I mean, an amazing shot. I’m not surprised at all.”

The velocity -- the player who scored the winning goal, Ian Garcia, put some wind behind that ball.

“I laid into it, yeah,” Garcia said. “I think it’s my leverage, my 6′4″ self, you know. I saw it switching to me. I didn’t see people in front of me, so I took the space and ripped; it went in.”

