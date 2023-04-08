Longview’s Miracle League baseball receives donation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A spring day in East Texas and baseball is being played by a group of kids that would normally not have a league of their own.

At Longview’s Lear Park, Miracle League Baseball got underway. The Miracle League offeres a specially designed ballpark for physically and mentally challenged kids to come out and play the great American pastime.

But, maintaining the special field is expensive, and that’s why the Longview chapter of the Knights of Pythias showed up to donate $1,000 to the league.

Miracle League representative Tisa Wilson said the unique design of the field must be regularly maintained.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.