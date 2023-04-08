Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview’s Miracle League baseball receives donation

The Miracle League offers a specially designed ballpark for physically and mentally challenged kids, but the unique field is expensive to maintain.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A spring day in East Texas and baseball is being played by a group of kids that would normally not have a league of their own.

At Longview’s Lear Park, Miracle League Baseball got underway. The Miracle League offeres a specially designed ballpark for physically and mentally challenged kids to come out and play the great American pastime.

But, maintaining the special field is expensive, and that’s why the Longview chapter of the Knights of Pythias showed up to donate $1,000 to the league.

Miracle League representative Tisa Wilson said the unique design of the field must be regularly maintained.

