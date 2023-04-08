Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Federal lawsuit filed against Brazos County Jail in assault case

A constitutional rights lawyer has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Brazos County Jail...
A constitutional rights lawyer has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Brazos County Jail surrounding an assault on a minor in custody that took place in October 2022.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A constitutional rights lawyer has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Brazos County Jail surrounding an assault on a minor in custody that took place in October 2022.

Dean Malone filed the lawsuit in Houston Friday on behalf of the minor. In a release, Malone said Brazos County admitted to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that no jailer entered the area where the assaults occurred for a period of over five hours and that a computerized detainee check system was turned off while the assaults were happening.

The release goes on to say the TCJS issued a notice of noncompliance to Brazos County and that the Brazos County Jail was notified it failed to comply with minimum jail standards, and failure to initiate corrective action could result in a remedial order being issued and/or enforced.

The release also states Brazos County Jail had received a notice of noncompliance a few months before the assault occurred resulting from an inspection in August 2022.

“It is bad enough to see what happens to adults in jails across our state when those required to protect pre-trial detainees fail to do so. It is beyond belief that a minor could be assaulted in such a horrific manner, over several hours, while jailers failed to conduct any security checks at all,” Malone said. “This violated all known jail standards. If Brazos County had resolved issues with late detainee checks noted by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards just a few months before, these assaults would have never happened.”

See the complete lawsuit as filed below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

