East Texas farm owner gives advice on buying animals for Easter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Every year around Easter many bunnies, chicks and sometimes ducks are purchased just to end up at a shelter or abandoned.

Samantha Childress is the owner and founder of The Chick Dealer. It’s an animal farm that sells chickens, rabbits and ducks in Chandler, Texas.

“I just urge anybody to make sure that you are making that commitment to that animal before you get it, and when it does come time, if you do have to rehome it because it was something you wanted to try and it really did not work for you, that you contact the people you got it from,” said Childress.

Childress recommends connecting with people in your area who would be open to taking the animal in due to many local shelters not being able to accept all types of animals.

Childress gives tips for those who may not have enough space to care for an animal long term.

“You can do things like smaller coops, where you can do a raised rabbit coop outdoors, or rabbits also are great for litter box training as indoor pets. They’re wonderful for it. It’s super personal,” said Childress.

