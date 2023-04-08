Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Car skids across Tyler yard, crashes into home

The car to the left was already parked in the yard. The car involved in the wreck is to the right.(KLTV/KTRE)
The car to the left was already parked in the yard. The car involved in the wreck is to the right.(KLTV/KTRE)
By Stephanie Frazier and Jennifer Kielman
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and firefighters responded to a crash off of Paluxy Dr. Friday night.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a duplex off of Paluxy Dr. on Easy St. at about 10:30 p.m.

According to Tyler Fire Capt. Devin Grider, the driver of the car was heading up S. Clark and failed to stop, which he says may have been due in some part to the rainy conditions. The car ended up sliding through the yard of a duplex home on Easy St. and crashing into the front doorway.

Grider said there were no sign of any serious injuries, and no major damage to the home. The driver of the car was able to get out safely and remained at the scene to speak with police.

No word on whether he will be issued a citation in the incident.

Note: In the attached photos, the car on the right was involved in the wreck. The car on the left was already parked in the yard.

Caption

