Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Bullard First Baptist Church hosts Eggtravaganza

The community gathered for cotton candy, face painting, egg hunts, bounce houses and other fun activities.
The community gathered for cotton candy, face painting, egg hunts, bounce houses and other fun activities.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bullard, Texas (KLTV) - First Baptist church in Bullard put on its annual “eggstravaganza” event.

The community gathered for cotton candy, face painting, egg hunts, bounce houses and other fun activities. The next generation pastor, Cb Sutton, was there to join in on the fun.

“You know, we are thankful for rain, so we just opened up our inside of our church to just meet the needs of families and let them do some egg hunting and just have a safe fun environment for these families,” said Sutton.

Sutton said the event started around five years ago with just an one inflatable and a small easter egg hunt for kids. Now, it’s grown into an annual eggtravaganza.

“Everybody gets to walk away with candy. We thought about how can we make this fun rather than just having an egg hunt. It’s a fun way to interact and play,” said Sutton.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Authorities find missing Centralia woman in a bed inside an abandoned house
These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022.
Family demands justice for 3 girls found strangled in Cass County pond last year
For nearly 20 years, David Ballinger has donned a crown of thorns and carried a 70-pound cross...
Longview native upholds Good Friday cross-carrying tradition

Latest News

For nearly 20 years, David Ballinger has donned a crown of thorns and carried a 70-pound cross...
Longview native upholds Good Friday cross-carrying tradition
“Everybody gets to walk away with candy."
Bullard First Baptist Church hosts Eggtravaganza
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and to commemorate the month Family Crisis Center of...
Lufkin Crisis Center acknowledges Sexual Assault Awareness Month with art display
Aurora gives a big smile before heading up the inflatable ladder.
Foster mom hopes for the right family for joyful East Texas 6-year-old, Aurora