Bullard First Baptist Church hosts Eggtravaganza

Bullard, Texas (KLTV) - First Baptist church in Bullard put on its annual “eggstravaganza” event.

The community gathered for cotton candy, face painting, egg hunts, bounce houses and other fun activities. The next generation pastor, Cb Sutton, was there to join in on the fun.

“You know, we are thankful for rain, so we just opened up our inside of our church to just meet the needs of families and let them do some egg hunting and just have a safe fun environment for these families,” said Sutton.

Sutton said the event started around five years ago with just an one inflatable and a small easter egg hunt for kids. Now, it’s grown into an annual eggtravaganza.

“Everybody gets to walk away with candy. We thought about how can we make this fun rather than just having an egg hunt. It’s a fun way to interact and play,” said Sutton.

