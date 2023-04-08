Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Annual Wings Over Pegasus show benefits rescued animals

“I think it’s beneficial for all of us. It shows that rescues can work together. What we go through day to day, it’s all part of being a team and doing what’s best for the animals,” said Cade.
Wings Over Pegasus is an air show that donates its proceeds to The Pegasus Project, which rescues horses in the way other non-profits rescue cats and dogs.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - The SPCA of East Texas has been a consistent sponsor of the Wings Over Pegasus show throughout the years, which helps not only rescued horses but rescued dogs as well.

Wings Over Pegasus is an air show that donates its proceeds to The Pegasus Project, which rescues horses in the way other non-profits rescue cats and dogs. The organization cooperates with other local rescues.

Sherri Cade is the animal care and behavior coordinator for large dogs at the SPCA of East Texas, which supports the Wings Over Pegasus show.

“I think it’s beneficial for all of us. It shows that rescues can work together. What we go through day to day, it’s all part of being a team and doing what’s best for the animals,” said Cade.

All proceeds made from the event will go towards a nonprofit organization called The Pegasus Project. The Pegasus Project is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, training and rehoming neglected and abused horses.

“Every penny goes directly to the horse care, whether it’s their feed, their hay, their vet bills, the training -- everything. Every penny goes directly back to the rescue,” said Allyson Decanio, the president of the Pegasus Project. She works together with her husband, Mike, who is a pilot for Southwest Airlines.

This year’s show featured the most air show acts, including The Raptor, Pegasus and a T-28 from The Trojan Phlyers & Racing Team.

Decanio said they will continue to have the annual show, explaining that it is a necessity due to how expensive the cost of caring for just one horse can be.

“The inspiration is the need: the need never ends. As soon as we rescue one horse, there’s ten more that need it. So, we just can’t see not continuing,” said Decanio.

The Pegasus Project is open for those who are looking to adopt horses. Find out more at their website.

