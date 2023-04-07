Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines

A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep on Friday morning.

According to a report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, an emergency dispatcher received a call from a fisherman who reported observing a black Jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.

Deputies employed the use of a local wrecker service to pull the Jeep from the water. As the crew was preparing to remove the vehicle, it was discovered a person was still inside it and moving.

With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a woman was safely rescued from vehicle. EMS responded to the location and transported her to a local hospital.

During the incident, deputies determined the woman was listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Welch and Stephanie Kravis
Body found in Rusk County leads to 2 arrests, search for third suspect
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge
Artrell Taylor
Second arrest made in fatal Longview shooting
Overturned vehicle on Frankston Hwy and Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

For nearly 20 years, David Ballinger has donned a crown of thorns and carried a 70-pound cross...
Longview native upholds Good Friday cross-carrying tradition
For nearly 20 years, David Ballinger has donned a crown of thorns and carried a 70-pound cross...
WebXtra: Longview native upholds Good Friday cross-carrying tradition
Longview ISD board member resigning
Field of grass
East Texas Ag News: Understanding nitrogen fertilizer timing