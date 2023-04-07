Van Zandt DA wants new task force to ‘eliminate’ fentanyl from county

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry talks to East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about the formation of a fentanyl task force in the wake of a teenager’s overdose earlier in the week. Curry said the goal is to “eradicate fentanyl in Van Zandt County.”

“Our plan is to take information we receive about fentanyl being sold to children on or off-campus, take that information, trace it back to the source and get at the people who are actually selling to the children,” Curry said.

