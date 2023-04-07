Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Van Zandt DA wants new task force to ‘eliminate’ fentanyl from county

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry talks to East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about the formation of a fentanyl task force in the wake of a teenager’s overdose earlier in the week. Curry said the goal is to “eradicate fentanyl in Van Zandt County.”

“Our plan is to take information we receive about fentanyl being sold to children on or off-campus, take that information, trace it back to the source and get at the people who are actually selling to the children,” Curry said.

Previous reporting:

Fentanyl dealers ‘choose dollars over children’ Van Zandt County DA says

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Welch and Stephanie Kravis
Body found in Rusk County leads to 2 arrests, search for third suspect
A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge
Artrell Taylor
Second arrest made in fatal Longview shooting

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Tonda Curry
Van Zandt DA wants new task force to ‘eliminate’ fentanyl from county
Alto ISD
‘Thunder in the Pines’ biker fundraiser set to raise money for Alto ISD scholarships
Rep. Moran is visiting the Indo-Pacific region on a trip led by Foreign Affairs Committee...
Congressman Moran visits Indo-Pacific region on ‘very serious and important’ diplomatic mission