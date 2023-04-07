Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trinity County authorities broaden search for missing Centralia woman

KTRE's Avery Gorman shares more information about the search for a missing Trinity County woman.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRALIA, Texas (KTRE) - A 46-year-old woman last seen Wednesday night disappeared just before bad weather with nothing but the clothes she was wearing. Authorities are still searching for her.

Ruth Roser has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday night, when she left wearing peach-colored leggings and a black tank top, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said. She is described as being 5′2″ tall, 126 pounds, and may also have a black windbreaker.

Roser lives in Centralia, between Nogalus Prairie and Apple Springs, Wallace said. He does not believe she has a vehicle or any other possessions with her.

Authorities are broadening their efforts as of Friday morning and ask residents to bring their dogs inside to avoid distracting from the search. Texas EquuSearch and other local organizations are joining the effort, Wallace said.

“We are deeply concerned about her at this time,” Wallace said. “She’s been missing for more than 24 hours, and the weather is not cooperative at all.” Wallace said there is no evidence to believe anyone picked her up.

Roser is possibly experiencing a medical emergency that sometimes causes bouts of confusion and detachment.

If you have any information or have seen anyone suspicious walking around, please contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace discusses missing woman, Ruth Roser.

