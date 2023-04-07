Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Thunder in the Pines’ biker fundraiser set to raise money for Alto ISD scholarships

Alto ISD(Alto ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Strap on your helmet and rev your throttle as a special motorcycle fundraiser is being held for Alto ISD students.

The Booker T. Washington Alumni of Alto is hosting “Thunder in the Pines,” a motorcycle rally with food, music, family activities, and a 50/50 raffle on Saturday, April 15 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

Activities include a corn hole competition, vendors and contests for best dress biker, best dressed biker couple and best fitted bike.

A 50/50 raffle will be drawn where the winner will get half the pot of all money donated.

Funds from the event will go toward scholarships for Alto ISD students. For more information, click here.

