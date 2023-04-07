Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M Health receives $6M grant to establish center for cancer research

The Texas A&M University Cancer Center will mentor early career investigators, recruit top cancer researchers, and foster collaboration to develop impactful national and international cancer research programs.
Texas A&M University Health Science Center
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Health Science Center is working to make advancements in the fight against cancer.

Recently, Texas A&M Health received a $6 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to establish a Texas Regional Excellence in Cancer (TREC) Center.

Over the next five years, the grant will support the creation of the Texas A&M University Center of Excellence in Cancer, which will focus on investigating and advancing cancer prevention and care.

Dr. Kenneth Ramos, MD, Executive Director and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Health Services, will lead the center, with Dr. Robert Chapkin, University Distinguished Professor, serving as deputy director for the grant period.

“I think a huge advantage that A&M has in building a program of excellence in cancer with a focus on prevention and treatment is the diversity of expertise that’s available across the institution,” Ramos says.

The center’s main components will include a Single Cell Data Analysis Core, overseen by James Cai, Ph.D., and the Cancer Prevention Clinicogenomics Registry Core, overseen by Rick Silva, Ph.D.

Additional components will include an Administrative Core, a recruitment committee, and mentoring teams. Evaluation efforts will be overseen by Marcia Ory, Ph.D., Regents and Distinguished Professor at the Texas A&M School of Public Health.

Leaders in the health science field say that the TREC initiative also aims to increase the number of cancer researchers at Texas A&M, promote collaborations, and advance innovative research to enhance cancer prevention and the development of cures for these devastating diseases.

Sanjukta Chakraborty will be one of the project leaders. She’s spent more than 15 years exploring the connection between the lymphatic system, tumors, and cancer.

“Usually if tumor cells reach the lymph nodes then that indicated very poor prognosis as well as significantly high mortality of patients,” says Chakraborty.

Chakraborty says with diseases like liver cancer and tumors on the rise in the Lone Star State, the work being done at Texas A&M is critical.

“As a result of this endeavor, I think it brings together the entire cancer community within Bryan-College Station as well as Texas A&M University,” says Chakraborty.

“What we are focused on is trying to understand some of the therapeutic mechanisms and how we can focus our work on cancer drug discovery with a significant translation with a clinical therapeutics approach,” says Chakraborty.

Ramos, Chapkin, Chakraborty, and other team members are CPRIT grantees who have been awarded grants for other projects.

