Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

SHINE helps support single East Texas mothers who are struggling

Shepard says single mothers can often feel shame and be insecure about their situation.
SHINE helps support single East Texas mothers who are struggling
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -SHINE is an organization that was started 13 years ago in order to offer more support to single mothers and their children with their finances, childcare, and other needs.

Heather Simmons, the program director of SHINE, says she remembers what it felt like being a single mother and can relate to what single moms are going through.

“Just juggling it all, and if I’m to be real, feeling alone in the process. A lot of the women don’t have that support system and I think for them they feel very alone just walking this season of their life out,” said Simmons.

Monday night Thrive started at the beginning of the year; it’s a safe space for women to gather to share their struggles.

SHINE has what’s called a mom advocate. The advocate helps women find the help they need.

Several organizations such as PATH and Mentoring Alliance can help assist moms and their children.

“We have a woman that helps in trying to find resources for single moms who need them. whether it be in finding childcare or helping with getting their GED or needing clothes, whatever their issue is ... counseling,” said Simmonds.

Suzy Shephard is the founder and director of SHINE. She started the organization after being a single mother herself.

Shepard says single mothers can often feel shame and be insecure about their situation.

“That is a part of the response of the community is that we understand that feeling but then we also reflect back to them and affirm you are a complete family as you are. You are a whole woman, and you can thrive in this situation even when you feel disqualified from what you experience,” said Shepard.

Shepard says the community benefits by helping mothers to feel more included and safe.

To learn more about SHINE and Monday night Thrive, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
Powerball
Longview resident claims $1M Powerball prize
William Welch and Stephanie Kravis
Body found in Rusk County leads to 2 arrests, search for third suspect
Shannon Marshall
Affidavit: Longview man admits to shooting victim in face from car

Latest News

Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge
MARTIN MAHOMES
KLTV 10 p.m. M-F, Recurring - clipped version MARTIN MAHOMES
Longview ISD ag students heading to state meat-cutting competition
Longview ISD ag students heading to state meat-cutting competition
According to the deputy, Derrick Phillips, a friend of the man pulled over, stepped out of...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge