SHINE helps support single East Texas mothers who are struggling

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -SHINE is an organization that was started 13 years ago in order to offer more support to single mothers and their children with their finances, childcare, and other needs.

Heather Simmons, the program director of SHINE, says she remembers what it felt like being a single mother and can relate to what single moms are going through.

“Just juggling it all, and if I’m to be real, feeling alone in the process. A lot of the women don’t have that support system and I think for them they feel very alone just walking this season of their life out,” said Simmons.

Monday night Thrive started at the beginning of the year; it’s a safe space for women to gather to share their struggles.

SHINE has what’s called a mom advocate. The advocate helps women find the help they need.

Several organizations such as PATH and Mentoring Alliance can help assist moms and their children.

“We have a woman that helps in trying to find resources for single moms who need them. whether it be in finding childcare or helping with getting their GED or needing clothes, whatever their issue is ... counseling,” said Simmonds.

Suzy Shephard is the founder and director of SHINE. She started the organization after being a single mother herself.

Shepard says single mothers can often feel shame and be insecure about their situation.

“That is a part of the response of the community is that we understand that feeling but then we also reflect back to them and affirm you are a complete family as you are. You are a whole woman, and you can thrive in this situation even when you feel disqualified from what you experience,” said Shepard.

Shepard says the community benefits by helping mothers to feel more included and safe.

To learn more about SHINE and Monday night Thrive, click here.

