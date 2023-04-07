SFA football coach says team is hungry for next season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA football team is continuing on with spring practice this week, although it did get cut a little short because of Easter. Head Coach Colby Carthel gave us his thoughts about the upcoming season for the Lumberjacks.

“It will be a challenge,” he said. “And we’ve lost some great players. That senior class some you know, guys that rewrote the record books around here. And so there’ll be some new faces out there and some some big shoes to fill. But so far I really like the demeanor of this team. I think they’re really hungry.”

Coach added, “some guys are stepping up already and just you know, so you know chemistry is something that’s special at different times throughout your career and throughout programs. And so far I really like where this team is at and hopefully that that turns into a successful fall and a bunch of wins for the Lumberjacks.”

