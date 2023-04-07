Researchers plan to fight poaching with nuclear science

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Scientists from across the world are hoping to stop rhino poaching with the help of radiation.

A rhino conservation initiative called The Rhisotope Project began in 2021 to help protect the hundreds of critically endangered rhinos that are poached every year for their horns.

Professor James Larkin with the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg came up with the idea and pitched it to Texas A&M associate professor Craig Marianno.

“When he discussed some of the problems during a meeting one time, I had mentioned that I had the students, I had the tools, I was really interested in the project and excited about it, I mean really happy to help,” said Marianno.

Adding radioactive material to rhino horns would help custom agents scan for them in ports. Graduate student Jordan Hillis said the science is still a work in progress.

“One of the challenges that we are overcoming is making sure that you can put enough radiation in the horn to not harm the animal and not give it cancer, but also allow it to be detectable by different monitors whenever its being transported,” says Hillis.

The small dose of radioactivity isn’t enough to harm anyone, but researchers hope it will scare off poachers.

“My favorite part about this research is that engineering can be seen in a greater aspect instead of nuclear power and energy. So whenever people think of nuclear engineering they think of reactors, they think of power, maybe older generations think of war, but nuclear engineering is so much more than that,” says Hillis.

The independent study is expected to finish within two to three years.

For more information on the project, click here.

