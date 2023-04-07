Report: Supreme Court Justice Thomas took luxury visit to East Texas ranch

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In a new report by nonprofit journalism outlet ProPublica, it was revealed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has taken numerous undisclosed luxury vacations. At least one was apparently to a ranch in East Texas.

The story, published on Thursday, states that Thomas has frequently been the guest of billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow, including at least one stay at Crow’s private ranch, Mill Creek Farm in Winnsboro. The story also states that Thomas has frequently made use of Crow’s private plane, private jet and private resort, but has failed to disclose this in government filings. In one instance, ProPublica reports that Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni, went on a nine-day excursion to Indonesia on Crow’s 162-foot “super yacht” for a trip that would have ordinarily cost $500,000 but was paid for by Crow.

Justice Thomas rebutted ProPublica’s reporting, claiming that he did not need to disclose the trips. Describing Crow and his wife, Kathy, as “among our dearest friends,” Justice Thomas said in a statement that he was advised by colleagues on the nation’s highest court and others in the federal judiciary that “this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable.” Thomas did not name the other justices or those in the judiciary with whom he had consulted.

