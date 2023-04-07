Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Report: Supreme Court Justice Thomas took luxury visit to East Texas ranch

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In a new report by nonprofit journalism outlet ProPublica, it was revealed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has taken numerous undisclosed luxury vacations. At least one was apparently to a ranch in East Texas.

The story, published on Thursday, states that Thomas has frequently been the guest of billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow, including at least one stay at Crow’s private ranch, Mill Creek Farm in Winnsboro. The story also states that Thomas has frequently made use of Crow’s private plane, private jet and private resort, but has failed to disclose this in government filings. In one instance, ProPublica reports that Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni, went on a nine-day excursion to Indonesia on Crow’s 162-foot “super yacht” for a trip that would have ordinarily cost $500,000 but was paid for by Crow.

Justice Thomas rebutted ProPublica’s reporting, claiming that he did not need to disclose the trips. Describing Crow and his wife, Kathy, as “among our dearest friends,” Justice Thomas said in a statement that he was advised by colleagues on the nation’s highest court and others in the federal judiciary that “this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable.” Thomas did not name the other justices or those in the judiciary with whom he had consulted.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Welch and Stephanie Kravis
Body found in Rusk County leads to 2 arrests, search for third suspect
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge
Artrell Taylor
Second arrest made in fatal Longview shooting
Overturned vehicle on Frankston Hwy and Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

Democrats opposed the bill as they said existing laws already cover this issue
Hughes bills targeting sexual performances passes final Senate vote
FILE GRAY TV PHOTO
Texas Senate votes to defund libraries where drag queens read to kids as it tries to limit the performances kids can attend
Interior of Death Chamber by Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Texas House passes bill barring the death penalty for some mentally ill defendants
File Photo
Texas Senate approves bill that would create mandatory prison or probation terms for some gun crimes