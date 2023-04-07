Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Palestine prepare to take on top ranked Celina at Rose Stadium in Tyler

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The top ranked boys soccer team in the region is preparing to take on another top contender at the Rose Stadium in Tyler this Friday morning.

The Palestine soccer team head coach is familiar with his next opponents, Celina, and knows that taking them lightly can lead to defeat.

“They’re a really good team. The last two years they’ve won our region and last year they were in the state championship match.... They actually beat us in the regionals finals two years ago so its a little extra incentive there for our boys,” said coach John Absalom.

Getting to this part of the post-season has been no easy feat and Coach Absalom understands the woes of a long intense season.

“It’s a long season, you can’t coach high intensity all season, you’ll wear yourself and wear them out.”

When top teams like Palestine and Celina go head to head what ultimately separates one over the other are the little things.

“... I’ve been a little more focused in, little more direct on mistakes, and thinks like that. Trying to focus on getting a little better, just little things you know.”

