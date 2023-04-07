Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More rain expected through tomorrow and into Saturday morning before we begin to dry out for several days. Rainfall totals over Deep East Texas have already exceeded 4.00″ in some areas and an additional 2-4″ is possible...now, over the northern ½ of East Texas, not nearly as much rain has fallen and an additional inch or so will be possible through Thursday night. Flash Flooding has already occurred in the southern sections of East Texas, and more is likely so please remain alert and remember, if a roadway is flooded...”Turn Around, Don’t Drown”. Find another way to your destination. We may continue to experience a few thundershowers over the next 24-36 hours before it just turns into rain showers. Cooler than normal temperatures are likely through Saturday, then we begin a nice, slow warm-up into the middle of next week. At this time, Easter Sunday looks to be a very nice day with lows in the lower 50s and highs in the middle 70s. Can’t beat that! Have a nice night.

