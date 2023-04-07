Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview native upholds Good Friday cross-carrying tradition

Ballinger and Treasure Church Representative Alan Johnson talk about why the tradition of carrying a cross to remember Christ’s walk is important.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On a chilly, rainy Good Friday morning, an East Texas man continues his tradition of carrying a cross to remember Christ’s walk to his own crucifixion, and others have joined in the tradition.

For nearly 20 years, Longview native David Ballinger has donned a crown of thorns and carried a 70-pound cross along Highway 80 in Longview every Good Friday. His motivation is simply one of personal faith and a desire to spread a message of peace and forgiveness to people.

Also joining in the effort this year are members of the Treasure Church out of White Oak, who carried crosses into Longview for a prayer rally.

Ballinger and Treasure Church Representative Alan Johnson talk about why the gesture is important.

