Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Longview ISD board member resigning

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A member of the Longview ISD Board of Trustees has submitted her resignation in order to pursue a new opportunity.

Longview ISD Trustee for Place 5 Shandreka “Shan” Bauer said in a letter to the board that she would like to resign for a new opportunity that will take her outside of the area. She said she has served Longview for seven years, adding, “My home and love will always be vested in Longview. I will forever bleed green and be a proud Lobo.”

Her resignation would be effective June 1. She also made a statement about how she wants her service to be remembered.

“I sincerely hope my time on this board is remembered by my advocacy for all students in Longview ISD to receive a fair and equitable education,” she said.

The board will consider approval of her resignation at a regular meeting on April 10.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Welch and Stephanie Kravis
Body found in Rusk County leads to 2 arrests, search for third suspect
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge
Artrell Taylor
Second arrest made in fatal Longview shooting
Overturned vehicle on Frankston Hwy and Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

For nearly 20 years, David Ballinger has donned a crown of thorns and carried a 70-pound cross...
Longview native upholds Good Friday cross-carrying tradition
For nearly 20 years, David Ballinger has donned a crown of thorns and carried a 70-pound cross...
WebXtra: Longview native upholds Good Friday cross-carrying tradition
A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines
Field of grass
East Texas Ag News: Understanding nitrogen fertilizer timing