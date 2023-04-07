Longview ISD board member resigning

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A member of the Longview ISD Board of Trustees has submitted her resignation in order to pursue a new opportunity.

Longview ISD Trustee for Place 5 Shandreka “Shan” Bauer said in a letter to the board that she would like to resign for a new opportunity that will take her outside of the area. She said she has served Longview for seven years, adding, “My home and love will always be vested in Longview. I will forever bleed green and be a proud Lobo.”

Her resignation would be effective June 1. She also made a statement about how she wants her service to be remembered.

“I sincerely hope my time on this board is remembered by my advocacy for all students in Longview ISD to receive a fair and equitable education,” she said.

The board will consider approval of her resignation at a regular meeting on April 10.

