Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another wet and rainy day is expected for our Friday. Showers and non-severe thunderstorms continue this morning, and are expected to again become widespread through the day. Flooding continues to be possible, especially in Deep East Texas where we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect due to potentially flooding. Look for rain coverage to decrease heading into the evening. Temperatures for many today will only be in the mid 50s, though I expect warmest areas will reach the upper 50s this afternoon/evening.

More scattered showers are possible overnight and early Saturday but once the rain comes to an end Saturday morning, that should mark the end of the heavier rain for the weekend. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. For Easter Sunday, we may see some morning fog and drizzle/light rain, then partly cloudy skies for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Looking ahead to next week, near-normal temperatures are expected through the first half of the week. We’ll see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and a low chance for rain on Monday. It is possible we will need to add a chance on Tuesday as well, but we’ll sit on that and reevaluate with new data over the next couple of days. Have a great Friday, stay dry, and enjoy your weekend.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

