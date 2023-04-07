Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Skies will remain cloudy for the rest of our Friday and light showers as well as drizzle/mist will be possible as well, so be sure to be extra cautious while driving on any wet roads. Expect some cool temperatures in the lower 50s by 10 PM with conditions getting even chillier by Saturday morning as some will wake up in the upper 40s. A brief light shower as well as more pockets of drizzle and mist will be possible early Saturday, but skies are finally expected to dry out in the afternoon and we’ll even see some peeks of sunshine during the second half of the day! Easter Sunday isn’t looking too shabby, but we will wake up on the cool and muggy side in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Expect some muddy grounds and wet grass early in the day, so keep that in mind for any outdoor egg hunts you might have planned. More peeks of sunshine is expected by Sunday afternoon as temps warm into the lower to middle 70s areawide. Monday and Tuesday will both share a fair mix of sun and clouds as well as slight chance of showers throughout each day. Skies mostly clear out for the second half of next week, leading to ample sunshine and warmer temperatures each and every day. Expect highs for next Friday to sit in the lower 80s for most after a mild start in the middle 50s.

