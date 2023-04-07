Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Fort Hood soldier guilty in killing of Black Lives Matter protester in Austin

Garrett Foster (left) and Daniel Perry (right)
Garrett Foster (left) and Daniel Perry (right)(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Travis County jury on Friday found Fort Hood soldier Daniel Perry guilty of murder in the 2020 killing of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in downtown Austin.

The same jury acquitted Perry of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Perry, who faces life in prison, now awaits sentencing.

“We’re happy with the verdict. We’re very sorry for his family as well. There’s no winners in this,” Stephen Foster, the victim’s father told the Associated Press.

FILE: Garrett Foster with his fiancée.
FILE: Garrett Foster with his fiancée.

Perry, a First Cavalry Division sergeant, had been out on bond after posting a $300,000 bond following his indictment for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Foster, 28, was shot to death shortly before 10 p.m. July 25, 2020, at the corner of Congress Avenue and 4th Street in Austin after Perry, who was working as an Uber driver to earn extra money, turned from 4th Street onto Congress and encountered the protesters.

First Cavalry Division Sgt. Daniel Perry was released after posting a $300,000 bond at the time...
First Cavalry Division Sgt. Daniel Perry was released after posting a $300,000 bond at the time of his arrest. On Friday, he was found guilty of murder. (Jail photo)

“When Sgt. Perry turned on the Congress Avenue, several people started beating on his vehicle. An individual carrying an assault rifle, now known to be Garrett Foster, quickly approached the car and then motioned with the assault rifle for Mr. Perry to lower his window,” the soldier’s attorney said at the time of the incident.

Perry drew a handgun he was carrying for personal protection and fired, killing Foster. Perry then drove off from the scene of the protest and called 911. Officers detained him, but did not arrest him immediately after the shooting.

During closing arguments, Perry’s attorneys said he had no choice but to shoot Foster as he approached Perry’s car with an AK-47 rifle, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Prosecutors said Perry could have driven away before firing his revolver.

Witnesses testified that Foster never raised his rifle at Perry, according to the newspaper. Perry, who did not testify, told police that Foster did.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Authorities find missing Centralia woman in a bed inside an abandoned house
These three girls were found dead in a pond in Cass County on July 30, 2022.
Family demands justice for 3 girls found strangled in Cass County pond last year
For nearly 20 years, David Ballinger has donned a crown of thorns and carried a 70-pound cross...
Longview native upholds Good Friday cross-carrying tradition

Latest News

At Longview’s Lear Park, Miracle League Baseball got underway.
WebXtra: Longview’s Miracle League baseball receives donation
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman found after deputy noticed front door ajar
Sheriff Woody Wallace
Trinity County Sheriff says community responded to find missing Centralia woman
Eggtravaganza
Bullard First Baptist Church hosts Eggtravaganza
The Chick Dealer
East Texas farm owner gives advice on buying animals for Easter