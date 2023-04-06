Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Wills Point ISD says student ingested fentanyl off-campus

According to the district’s statement, the student did not receive nor ingest the drug on campus.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A day after the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office assembled a fentanyl response task force, Wills Point ISD released a statement announcing one of their students ingested the drug on Monday.

According to the district’s statement, the student did not receive nor ingest the drug on campus.

According to the DA’s office, a 13-year-old from a school in the county overdosed on the drug. The child is still in a hospital.

A search warrant was conducted at a home in the county and 150 pills were recovered.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
Powerball
Longview resident claims $1M Powerball prize
William Welch and Stephanie Kravis
Body found in Rusk County leads to 2 arrests, search for third suspect
Shannon Marshall
Affidavit: Longview man admits to shooting victim in face from car

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Karen Phillips
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge
Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge
Sheriff's Office releases video in connection with county clerk's criminal charge
According to the district’s statement, the student did not receive nor ingest the drug on campus.
Wills Point ISD says student ingested fentanyl off-campus