Wills Point ISD says student ingested fentanyl off-campus

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A day after the Van Zandt County District Attorney’s Office assembled a fentanyl response task force, Wills Point ISD released a statement announcing one of their students ingested the drug on Monday.

According to the district’s statement, the student did not receive nor ingest the drug on campus.

According to the DA’s office, a 13-year-old from a school in the county overdosed on the drug. The child is still in a hospital.

A search warrant was conducted at a home in the county and 150 pills were recovered.

