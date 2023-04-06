Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Waco man charged with murder in woman’s strangulation

Detectives with the Waco Police Department on April 5 arrested and charged Francisco Javier...
Detectives with the Waco Police Department on April 5 arrested and charged Francisco Javier Sanchez, 60, with murder in the strangulation of 41-year-old Josie Lucio Hernandez in May 2021.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Waco Police Department on April 5 arrested and charged Francisco Javier Sanchez, 60, with murder in the strangulation of 41-year-old Josie Lucio Hernandez in May 2021.

Sanchez is not currently listed in online jail records in McLennan County.

Police officers were dispatched to investigate the woman’s “questionable death” in the 900 Block of Brown Avenue on May 15, 2021.

When officers arrived, they located Hernandez’s body in the residence “and a questionable death investigation began,” police said.

An autopsy determined Hernandez was strangled, and marks on her body were consistent with autopsy results, police said.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Welch and Stephanie Kravis
Body found in Rusk County leads to 2 arrests, search for third suspect
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge
Artrell Taylor
Second arrest made in fatal Longview shooting
Overturned vehicle on Frankston Hwy and Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

Field of grass
East Texas Ag News: Understanding nitrogen fertilizer timing
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-7-23
Friday’s Weather: More rain likely, flooding possible in Deep East Texas
Karen Phillips during the arrest of her son
Smith County Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge
SHINE
SHINE helps support single East Texas mothers who are struggling
MARTIN MAHOMES
KLTV 10 p.m. M-F, Recurring - clipped version MARTIN MAHOMES