Tyler police say vandal caused $700 in damage to park bathroom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they work to identify the person responsible for damaging a city park bathroom.

According to a social media post, on March 22, Tyler police say a suspect entered a restroom at Southside Park and caused more than $700 in damage to various bathroom fixtures. Those fixtures had previously been damaged in January but had since been repaired.

“Look, we know nature calls but does it really call you to destroy a bathroom...like literally destroy it...not like when you eat spicy food for dinner,” the post said.

