Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tyler police say vandal caused $700 in damage to park bathroom

Tyler police say vandal caused $700 in damage to park bathroom
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they work to identify the person responsible for damaging a city park bathroom.

According to a social media post, on March 22, Tyler police say a suspect entered a restroom at Southside Park and caused more than $700 in damage to various bathroom fixtures. Those fixtures had previously been damaged in January but had since been repaired.

“Look, we know nature calls but does it really call you to destroy a bathroom...like literally destroy it...not like when you eat spicy food for dinner,” the post said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
Powerball
Longview resident claims $1M Powerball prize
William Welch and Stephanie Kravis
Body found in Rusk County leads to 2 arrests, search for third suspect
Shannon Marshall
Affidavit: Longview man admits to shooting victim in face from car

Latest News

Search for missing Texas boy now a death investigation
Tyler police say vandal caused $700 in damage to park bathroom
Sheriff’s Office releases video in connection with county clerk’s criminal charge
Smith County Clerk allegedly interferes with arrest of son
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Missing Trinity County woman may be suffering from medical emergency