Tree falls onto historic chapel in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A large oak tree uprooted and fell onto the roof of a historic chapel in Cass County, Texas Wednesday morning.

On April 5, severe weather swept through the ArkLaTex, and a tornado warning was issued in Cass County, Texas.

During the storm, on 4065 FM2328, a large oak tree near the historic church, Law’s Chapel Methodist Church, uprooted and fell onto the building. The tree caused significant damage, causing a portion of the roof to collapse into the chapel area.

“So we got damage to the inside, damage to the outside, and we are in the process right now contacting those who need to know so we can begin cleaning it up,” said Pastor Mike Akin.

Autoplay Caption

The church has been active since 1853 with its worship services and community outreach programs. You can learn more about the church and see more photos of the building on its website, https://lawschapelmc.com/.

The church posted on its Facebook page that the insurance has been contacted and a tree trimmer is on the way, but they are concerned because of the rain since the hole in the roof can’t be covered until the tree is removed.

No one was inside the church when the tree fell; church leaders were notified by a passerby.

“And we are still worshipping in the original structure that has gone through a few renovations over the years and this is going to be the latest newest renovation to it I do believe,” Akin said.

Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says the storm ran through the middle of his county, toppling trees like the one at Law’s Chapel. He’s asking for residents with damage to contact his office.

“So we can get a record of that in the event we hit the threshold for any state assistance. We want to make sure we document all of the damage possible,” Ransom said.

Services will continue to be held at the church, just not inside the sanctuary.

“The weather may come against us, but nothing is going to stop us from serving our Lord or serving this community,” said Akin.

Submit your photos or videos of severe weather or storm damage by visiting https://www.ksla.com/community/user-content/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.