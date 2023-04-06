Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for Deep East Texas today and tomorrow. Localized flash flooding will be possible.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for Deep East Texas today and tomorrow as heavy rainfalls could lead to localized flash flooding. We remain in quite the unsettled weather pattern this Thursday as numerous rounds of showers and thundershowers track into East Texas from the southwest. Heavy rains and isolated thunderstorms could drop some very heavy rainfall in locations that have already recieved quite a lot of rainfall, meaning flood-prone areas could see some pooling of water. Please never attempt to drive through flood waters. Expect temperatures to remain well below average today in the middle to upper 50s thanks to the persistent cloud cover and continued scattered rain. Friday will be quite soggy as well, with more showers and heavy rain a possibility. We’ll see a slight chance for a few more showers early on Saturday before skies finally dry out for a few days. Some sun will return by Saturday afternoon, but don’t expect mostly clear skies until Easter Sunday, which means the grounds may be soggy, but at least the skies will be dry for any Easter Sunday egg hunts and church services. Next week our forecast gets a little tricky as another disturbance will attempt to move overhead on Monday and Tuesday. For now, we’ll mention a slight chance at showers with temperatures close to seasonal averages in the middle to upper 70s for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
Powerball
Longview resident claims $1M Powerball prize
Shannon Marshall
Affidavit: Longview man admits to shooting victim in face from car
Michelle Denise Freudiger was booked into the Wood County Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting...
Winnsboro woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in face has been identified

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 4-6-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 4-6-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 4-6-23
Very heavy rainfall can be expected over the southern sections of East Texas.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips