Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Silver Alert issued for missing elderly woman from Palestine

(TX Alerts)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas DPS has issued a Silver Alert Thursday morning for a missing elderly woman that was last seen in Palestine Wednesday evening.

Joy Edwards, 65, was last seen on the 1800 block of South Sycamore St in Palestine around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeve shirt, black pants with flowers, and white tennis shoes. She has short hair in the front with a black ponytail in the back.

Anyone with any information regarding Edwards’ whereabouts should contact the Palestine Police Department immediately at 903-729-2254.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
Powerball
Longview resident claims $1M Powerball prize
Michelle Denise Freudiger was booked into the Wood County Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting...
Winnsboro woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in face has been identified
Shannon Marshall
Affidavit: Longview man admits shooting victim in face from car

Latest News

Overturned vehicle on Frankston Hwy and Loop 323 in Tyler
Overturned vehicle on Frankston Hwy and Loop 323 in Tyler
Overturned vehicle on Frankston Hwy and Loop 323 in Tyler
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 4-6-23
Thursday’s Weather: Cool and rainy today
Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips is seen leaving the Smith County Jail with her husband, Smith...
Sheriff: Video shows Smith County Clerk trying to grab deputy during son’s arrest