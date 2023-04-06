Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Second arrest made in fatal Longview shooting

Artrell Taylor
Artrell Taylor(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A second arrest has been made in connection with a Longview shooting death on Monday.

The Longview Police Department reported they have arrested Artrell Taylor, 20, of Longview and charged him with murder. Taylor is charged alongside Shannon Marshall, 22, also of Longview, in the death of 44-year-old Derrick Spearman. Longview police said they found Spearman in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street around 11:18 p.m. Monday having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Spearman died after being transported to a local hospital.

Taylor has been booked into the Gregg County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Previous reporting:

1 dead, 1 arrested following Longview shooting

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Phillips
Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
DPS, firefighting units hit while responding to I-20 wreck
Powerball
Longview resident claims $1M Powerball prize
Michelle Denise Freudiger was booked into the Wood County Jail Tuesday after allegedly shooting...
Winnsboro woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in face has been identified
Shannon Marshall
Affidavit: Longview man admits shooting victim in face from car

Latest News

Flooding blocks FM 324 in Lufkin
Flooding blocks FM 324 in Lufkin
Flooding blocks FM 324 in Lufkin
Flooding blocks FM 324 in Lufkin
William Welch and Stephanie Kravis
Body found in Rusk County leads to 2 arrests
Overturned vehicle on Frankston Hwy and Loop 323 in Tyler